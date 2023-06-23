Social development: Akhuwat Foundation praised for free micro-financing model

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education Mohammad Adnan Jalil has praised the free micro-financing model of Akhuwat Foundation for the promotion of health and education, rehabilitation work, development of the agricultural sector and poverty alleviation in the country.

He expressed the appreciation while talking to a delegation of the welfare organisation at the Civil Secretariat on Thursday, said a handout.

The delegation headed by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Kamran Shams briefed the minister on the operational responsibilities and the activities being carried out in various sectors for the social development.

Managing Director (MD) Technical & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Abdul Ghaffar, Director General (DG) Industries Barkatullah, Director (Finance) TEVTA) Munir Gul, representatives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development & Management Company (KP-EZDMC) and UNDP project were present there as well.

The delegation told the minister that the organisation performs services across the country in various fields with funds and charity sources provided by the governments for special programmes. It expressed desire to expand its services in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The minister proposed to increase the existing loan limit from Rs75,000 to Rs200,000 under the free credit programme initiated by the Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) through Akhuwat in the merged districts and said that both organisations should sit together and take an in-depth review and reach a final decision.

The minister said that any joint programme by TEVTA and Akhuwat to support skilled persons to set up own businesses and provision of financial assistance and evolving of strategy would go a long way in helping the skilled persons become independent.

He discussed with Akhuwat Foundation cooperation for solarisation of industries to which the delegation assured him full support.

The minister and the representatives of Akhuwat Foundation agreed to continue communication in this regard.