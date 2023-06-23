SBBU Sheringal budget approved

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Provincial Minister for Law and Higher Education Justice (r) Irshad Qaiser presided over the Senate meeting of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Sheringal, Upper Dir on Thursday.

The meeting passed the budget of the university for the year 2023-2024 which was 608.650 million. The participants discussed the financial and administrative affairs of the university as well as the austerity measures introduced by the government and the fiscal cuts made by the university in this regard.

Irshad Qaiser appreciated the austerity measures taken by Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Sheringal. She said it was good that the university had been established in an underdeveloped area like Sheringal and the number of students was also increasing.