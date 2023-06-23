SBBU Sheringal budget approved

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Provincial Minister for Law and Higher Education Justice (r) Irshad Qaiser presided over the Senate meeting of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Sheringal, Upper Dir on Thursday.
The meeting passed the budget of the university for the year 2023-2024 which was 608.650 million. The participants discussed the financial and administrative affairs of the university as well as the austerity measures introduced by the government and the fiscal cuts made by the university in this regard.
Irshad Qaiser appreciated the austerity measures taken by Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Sheringal. She said it was good that the university had been established in an underdeveloped area like Sheringal and the number of students was also increasing.
MASHKI CHAH, Balochistan: Reko Diq Mining Company Thursday hosted a primary school inauguration ceremony at the...
ISLAMABAD: Funeral prayers of soldiers who were martyred in IED explosion in general area Spinwam, North Waziristan...
LAHORE: The Punjab Home Department has rejected the request to provide ‘B’ class prison facilities to Khadija...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Senator Sherry Rehman on Thursday...
PESHAWAR: The local police arrested a woman along with paramour on the charges of killing her spouse, police said on...
In a bold move aimed at invigorating Pakistan’s economic landscape, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced the...