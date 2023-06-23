IGP assures steps for Hayatabad Industrial Estate security

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat has assured all measures for protection of the Industrial Estate Hayatabad Peshawar.

“The industrial estate is to be considered a specialized area where presence and patrolling of police shall be ensured with modern policing tools,” said the top KP cop as per a press release.

He held out the assurance as a delegation of businessmen led by Industrialists Association Peshawar (IAP) President Malik Imran Ishaq met him to apprise him of issues faced by the industrialists.

The IAP delegation consisted of Ghulam Mohiy-ud-Din, Riaz Arshad, Adeel Rauf, Malik Niaz, Ghazanfar Bilour, Ahmed Mustafa and other members.

Matters relating to protection and provision of a peaceful atmosphere to the business community and industrialists came under discussion. The IGP discussed the measures for security and protection of Industrial Estate Hayatabad Peshawar, assuring he would have a liaison with the business community.

He directed police officials to revisit the final proposal for a dedicated police station for the Industrial estate for an approval of the resources from the government.

The IGP agreed to the idea of construction of a security wall along western border of the industrial estate, adding there should be synergy between the law-enforcement agencies and KP Economic Zones Development and Management Company for the timely execution of the project.

The IGP directed his staff to immediately increase police force in the industrial estate police post.

­Malik Imran Ishaq praised the IGP for taking interest in industrialists’ issues and issuing of instructions on the spot for their amicable resolution.