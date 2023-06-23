Heavy vehicle falls on cars in Jamrud

JAMRUD: One person died and 10 others were seriously injured when a heavy vehicle fell on two motorcars in Jamrud subdivision tehsil of Khyber district on Thursday.
The vehicle loaded with vegetables and heading towards Landikotal Thursday evening fell on two motorcars when its balance was lost in the Katta Kishta area of Jamrud.
According to police, one person died and more than 10 people were wounded in the accident. The police and local people shifted all the injured to a hospital.Two injured persons were said to be in critical condition till the filing of this report.
