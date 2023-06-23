Most parts of KP facing hours-long power outages

PESHAWAR: Most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are facing hours-long power outages which have added to the miseries of the people amid scorching heat.

In most of the places people have complained of facing 14-18 hours load-shedding.

According to officials of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s present power consumption was 3323 megawatts while the company was receiving 2150 megawatts from the national grid station.

With this demand-supply gap, there is a shortfall of 1173 megawatts in the province, explained the officials. They said that out of 1,262 power feeders, 250 were overloaded, which were leading to sudden and frequent power outages and tripping problems.

It is apparently because of the overloaded power lines and power feeders which are damaging precious electrical appliances of the consumers. There is no place in the province where people don’t complain of the hours-long unannounced load-shedding.

The situation in the urban areas, particularly the provincial capital and other cities such as Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Swabi, Haripur, southern districts, the Malakand region and Hazara division is not different from the remote rural areas.

The Pesco has not been able to address consumers’ complaints as in most of the places people have pointed to the faulty transmission lines and transformers.

“We are facing 16 hours load-shedding on a daily basis. There is only one power feeder and its consumers are more than 30,000.

We have always demanded Pesco to divide this load by setting up two separate subdivisions in Katlang and Ghundo but the officials are yet to take note of our miseries,” Khan Faraz, president, Katlang Traders Association of the Mardan district, said.

He said they had held multiple meetings with the Pesco officials who themselves admitted that setting up two separate subdivisions would resolve the overloading issue in the Katlang tehsil.

The people of Katlang flayed a former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Mujahid Khan for his failure to solve their basic problems related to the federal and provincial governments during his tenure. They said Mujahid Khan was elected MNA twice on the PTI ticket but he did not implement even a single project in his constituency.