NUST organises startup competition

Islamabad:The National University of Science and Technology (NUST), in partnership with the US embassy, organised the grand finale event for Rising Stars of Pakistan, a startup competition for women and minority entrepreneurs.

In his opening remarks at the event, Deputy Chief of Mission Andrew Schofer said, “The US mission to Pakistan is proud to be part of cultivating a vibrant ecosystem of entrepreneurship in Pakistan and empowering young people to dream big, take risks and become the job creators and change makers that Pakistan needs.” Since 2012, the US embassy has funded over 181 entrepreneurship-related projects valued at $14.7 million dollars.

Schofer was joined by Pro-Rector NUST, Dr Rizwan Riaz, who acknowledged the efforts of the US government in supporting entrepreneurial activities in Pakistan. Dr Riaz expressed appreciation for the ongoing collaboration between the US embassy and NUST to foster diversity and inclusion and to increase the presence of diverse leaders in the entrepreneurial sector in Pakistan that contribute to Pakistan's long-term economic growth.