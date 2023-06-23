Success of CPEC lies in increasing capacity

Islamabad:Naghmana Hashmi, former ambassador to China, has said that increasing capacity for the success of the second phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is more crucial to put our industrialization on track.
Ms. Naghmana was speaking at a Roundtable Discussion on ‘CPEC: an analysis’ organized by the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) here Wednesday to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the flagship project of the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Ms Naghmana said that Pakistan should own this project as it is the gift for the country. While commenting on the western criticism of the project, she noted that CPEC is the only North-South corridor of BRI. The first phase of the CPEC has been done sufficiently, she added.
She noted that partnership with China heralds back to the period when even both entities had not emerged. She went on to say that Mr. Jinnah while holding an office of the All India Muslim League sent a delegation to show the importance of China as a neighbour in the region. She also said that the idea of CPEC was not new in 2013. Its traces can be found 50 years back when the Karakoram Highway was laid. Speaking from his experience at CPEC projects, Dr. Hassan Daud Butt, CEO, of the KP Board of Investment & Trade, noted that Pakistan is facing dire challenges such as the rise of population and limited jobs. In his analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats (SWOT), he proposed a “Risk Mitigation Plan” to cope with the challenges faced by Pakistan. He suggested that Pakistan should mitigate the threats and challenges to reap benefits from CPEC.
Research analyst Shakeel Ahmad Ramay opened up by saying Pakistan should understand China rather than knowing it. He highlighted some key challenges related to the chain of command, buck-passing, inefficient proposals, and layers of institutions. He also noted that CPEC had been facing critical challenges of scattered work, security, and the wrong person for the right job.
