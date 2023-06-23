‘Govt to cooperate in establishing industrial park in Islamabad’

Islamabad:Federal Minister of Industry and Production Makhdoom Syed Murtaza Mahmood has said that despite the resources, the reason for Pakistan’s problems is the lack of continuity in policies. “We need to correct our direction, the government has taken many steps for industrial development to bring economic stability through increase in exports.”

The government has presented a budget in difficult circumstances, which includes measures to facilitate the business environment and speed up the industry. The sustainable solution to Pakistan’s economic problems is only in increasing exports, unless there is an increase in manufacturing at the local level, the dream of a large increase in exports cannot be fulfilled, says a press release.

He expressed these views yesterday while addressing the reception ceremony organised in his honour by the Islamabad Chamber. Countries develop by making their own policies, unfortunately we adopted import policies and discouraged manufacturing. Our SME sector has not been able to develop as it should have. As a minister, I am trying my best to adopt policies that will benefit the economy. Our exports are $30 billion while imports are $80 billion annually, there is no shortage of anything in this country. Only vision is needed. The government and the opposition should leave their personal egos behind and come on the same page for the country. Economic policies should be formulated not for five years, but for 25 years. If we use our resources properly, Pakistan can be included in the 25 largest economies. I will fully support Islamabad Chamber for projects like Expo Centre, Industrial State.

President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said in his address that the federal government presented a balanced budget. Good measures have been taken in the budget for the industry, for which I thank Federal Minister Murtaza Mahmood.

The federal minister wants to solve the problems of the business community, the economy can be brought out of the crisis only by solving the problems of businessmen and industry. The future of Pakistan is linked to industry and production. The problems faced by Pakistan’s industry are in front of everyone. If Pakistan is to compete with the production of other neighbouring countries, the electricity tariff has to be brought in line with the regional level. We are facing problems to build an industrial park in Islamabad. The federal minister should play his role in this regard. The ministry wants to link CPEC Facilitation Desk established in Islamabad Chamber with Industry and Production.

The Islamabad Chamber is organising the International Tourism Summit next month for the promotion of tourism in the northern regions. He said that as the president of Islamabad Chamber, as a representative of the business community of the federal capital, I have been demanding from all political parties for a long time that we need political stability, which is not possible without the cooperation of all political parties. The People’s Party started the policy of reconciliation and taking everyone together, everyone needs to promote this policy.

Vice President Engineer Azhar ul Islam said that Murtaza Mehmood has always supported the business community, I hope Islamabad Chamber will continue to get his full support in big projects like Industrial Park.

Speaking at the event, United Business Group Secretary General Zafar Bakhtavari said that countries that have developed have promoted their brands. Unfortunately this has not been addressed in Pakistan yet, we need to embrace brands at our local level. He said that the People’s Party has always taken care of the business community. The history of this party’s sacrifices spans from Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto to the martyrdom of Benazir Bhutto. The people of South Punjab are very dear and patriotic people who have achieved significant achievements at the national level despite the difficulties. Addressing the event, President Anjuman Tajran Ajmal Baloch said that it is not possible to close shops at 8 p.m in summer

People’s Party is the main party of the ruling coalition, we appeal to it to play its role in this issue. We are already buying the most expensive electricity, unless the businessmen and farmers of the country are prosperous, the country cannot be prosperous.