Inspects LDA’s One-Window Cell

Caretaker CM visited the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) office in Johar Town Thursday to personally assess the operations of the one-window cell and ensure efficient citizen facilitation. During his visit, he took the opportunity to engage with visitors and attentively listened to their complaints. Seeking valuable feedback from the citizens regarding the services provided by the LDA's one-window cell, the CM promptly issued instructions to the Lahore Commissioner/ LDA DG to address the issues faced by the citizens.