LCWU holds post-budget debate

LAHORE:The Department of Economics at Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) organised a post-Budget 2023-24 Debate, bringing together experts and stakeholders from various sectors.

The event aimed to discuss and analyse the implications of the recently announced budget, with a focus on economic development and stability. According to a press release, the discussions highlighted the pressing need to support overseas Pakistanis, curb wheat smuggling to reduce the food import bill, encourage agricultural & industrial growth, and provide amnesty to investors. These suggestions are expected to contribute significantly to the formulation of effective economic policies and strategies for the future. In her address, Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Bushra Mirza emphasised the importance of broadening the tax net and leveraging the country's natural resources for economic independence.