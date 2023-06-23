Reparations of climate change demanded

LAHORE:Pakistan Kissan Rabita committee, Labour Education Foundation and Tameer-e-Nau Women Workers organisation in collaboration with Asian People’s Movement on Debt and Development staged a protest outside Lahore Press Club demanding reparations for climate change in Pakistan.

The protest was organised on the occasion of the opening day of Paris Summit for global financial pact.

The two-day meeting chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron brings together heads of states, leaders of international financing organizations, and the private sector to build a consensus on a push for a new global finance pact to fund Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) targets and the decarbonisation of economies.

Speaking on the occasion, General Secretary Pakistan Kissan Rabita Committee, Farooq Tariq said that, ‘The summit’s recognition of the climate emergency is welcome. But the governments of rich countries, international financial institutions (IFIs), and other profit-driven interests in this summit are only offering more loans that will trap developing countries into more debts, and more de-risking and incentives to make it easier for the private sector to make profits.’ He said ‘For the people of the South to build more just, equitable, inclusive, resilient, sustainable, and safe societies, huge levels of finance is urgently needed. But we are not seeking more corporate capture of our resources and exploitation of our labour. What we demand from corporations - especially the big polluters who are most responsible for the climate crisis - is reparations to address the climate change.’