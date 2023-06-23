‘Create economic opportunities for youth’

LAHORE:Experts at a two-day consultation stressed that the state and educational institutions should engage the youth by initiating dialogue and promoting critical thinking among them, as a policy, to address their problems and make them productive citizens.

They said that the present education system of the country has failed to socialise the youth; rather it is creating a vacuum that is being fulfilled by social media in a negative way. They also called for creating economic opportunities for the youth through technical and real-life learning. Academics, political activists, journalists, lawyers, and representatives of civil society, and youth, among others, participated in the consultation on “Promoting Narratives of Diversity, Inclusion, and Peace among Youth.” Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), an Islamabad-based research and advocacy think tank, organised the event here at a local hotel.

The purpose of the consultation, which had four sessions on different themes, was to know how youth can build cultural awareness and develop understanding of the dynamics of multiculturalism. The discussion was held on finding strategies to incorporate religious, and ethnic diversity into the present education system to improve youths’ social skills to interact in a multicultural setting. The discussants also explored social media’s influence on youths’ perception of themselves and the world around them, impact of misinformation overload on youth, and the role of social media in shaping up social and emotional characters of young people. Professor of Sociology at the University of the Punjab Dr Khalil Ahmad taking part in the discussion said that education was the key for peaceful coexistence.