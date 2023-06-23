Kidnapped child rescued

LAHORE:Lahore Police and Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) collaborated to rescue a 7-month-old kidnapped child. The operation led by Qila Gujjar Singh Police in coordination with the PSCA, resulted in the safe recovery of the abducted child identified as Subhan.

A woman named Farzana had picked up a sleeping child in a house, on which the child's parents called the police on 15 Emergency Number. Qila Gujjar Singh apprehended the suspect and reunited the child with his family. The parents of child expressed their gratitude to police and PSCA for swift recovery of their child. SP Arslan Zahid disclosed that the motive behind the kidnapping was an attempt to sell the child for a sum of two and a half lakh rupees. A case was registered against the accused.