300 PIFD students display final projects

LAHORE:Three hundred students displayed their final projects during the Thesis Display 2023 of the Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) which will continue until June 25.

The mega show presented thesis work of students from seven undergraduate departments of PIFD namely Textile Design, Leather Accessories and Footwear, Furniture Design and Manufacture, Fashion Design, Fashion Marketing and Merchandising, Ceramics and Glass Design and, Gems and Jewellery Design.

The unique products displayed by the PIFD students are attracting a huge number of gathering on a daily basis. The entire premises of the institute transformed into an exhibition space where industrialists, academicians, students, parents as well as families had paid special visit to witness the artistic work.

Prominent figures from the corporate sector took exceptional interest in the work of students whose formed products are not less than any branded goods.