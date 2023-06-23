Urban Unit, BoR launch Revenue Boundaries Dashboard

LAHORE:The Urban Unit and Punjab Board of Revenue (BoR) launched Revenue Boundaries Dashboard under the project ‘Space Technology Applications in Socio Economic Development Progress’ at a ceremony held at the IRIS Auditorium of the Planning and Development Board office on Thursday.

Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Nabeel Javed launched the dashboard in a ceremony attended by Chairman Planning & Development Board, a number of provincial secretaries and many other distinguished officers and CEO Urban Unit M Omar Masud.

The Urban Unit team, under the mentorship of the CEO Omar Masud and the supervision of Dr Urooj Saeed and Dr Basit Ahmed, has developed an innovative and dynamic platform that aims to secure the decades-old information of map and relevant data. The aim is to introduce a digital system from which information regarding mauza boundaries or digital maps can be visualised and details about areas and other attributes can be retrieved.

Omar Masud on this occasion said the dashboard is in line with our strategy to continue cooperating with BoR to enable them leverage on digitisation and its positive effect on socio economic development in Punjab. SMBR Punjab appreciated the dedication of the Urban Unit team as they worked tirelessly to collect mussavies/lathas from all the districts of Punjab, geo-referenced those using high resolution satellite images and mosaiced them to form a mauza map. “By redesigning and redefining the systems, we aim to blend accessibility with innovation by opening the doors to a world of technological opportunities through this flagship platform.”