‘Better treatment facilities in hospitals priority’

LAHORE:Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram visited the Student Facilitation Centre at Mayo Hospital.

King Edward Medical University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mahmood Ayaz and MS Lady Willingdon Dr Zohra Khanum were also present. The caretaker provincial health minister reviewed the facilities provided to students in the student facilitation centre. Dr Mahmood Ayaz gave a briefing to the caretaker provincial health minister.

Caretaker minister said that better treatment of patients in all government hospitals of Punjab was among our top priorities. The government hospitals will not tolerate any negligence in the treatment of patients.

He said that visits to government hospitals would be continued on the instructions of Caretaker CM. He appreciated the services of KEMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mahmood Ayaz, MS Mayo Hospital Dr Munir Ahmed Malik and MS Lady Willingdon Hospital Dr Zohra Khanum.

Doctors’ performance, conduct with patients being monitored

Punjab Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir has warned the doctors serving in district and tehsil headquarter hospitals to remain vigilant and punctual as their performance, attendance and conduct with patients is being monitored round the clock at the Surveillance and Monitoring Unit (SMU) of the department through live video link.

The minister visited the SMU and carried out online live video inspection of a number of district and tehsil headquarter hospitals. He passed on necessary instructions to the relevant medical superintendents for improvement in service delivery and treatment of the patients.

The minister conducted online video inspection of slip issuance counters and outdoor units of various district and tehsil headquarter hospitals in the province. He directed that sufficient staff should be deputed at slip counters for the convenience of citizens in extreme hot weather.

Taking notice of a lady doctor reading newspaper while she was on duty at the THQ Murree, the minister directed her to refrain from irrelevant activities and to attend to the patients. The minister talked to MS of Murree Hospital on mobile phone and directed him to issue a circular to doctors to focus on their work.

The minister ordered for keeping the X-rays and ultrasound machines functional all the time in all district and tehsil headquarters hospitals.

He said that failure in providing the best possible treatment facilities with available resources will not be tolerated under any circumstances and strict action will be taken against those who were slack and negligent in duty, he warned.