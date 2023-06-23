5,000 cops deployed in 247 cattle markets

LAHORE:Punjab IG Dr Usman Anwar has said on the occasion of Eidul Azha, fool-proof arrangements should be made for the security and traffic management of cattle markets, traders, citizens in the entire province including Lahore.

Cattle markets should not be set up at any place other than the points approved by the district administration, the IG said. A spokesman for the police has said that more than 5,000 officers are performing security duties of 247 cattle markets established at the government level across the province.

While more than 1,000 officers are deployed for the security of cattle markets in the provincial capital. He said the IG directed the CTOs to take concrete steps for effective traffic management in the vicinity of cattle markets.