City sizzles at 41.5°C; heatwave to persist

LAHORE:A very hot day with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the City as mercury jumped to 41.5°C here on Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Following the very hot weather a rush was witnessed at roadside stalls of juices and other local drinks while a large number of people especially youngsters were seen diving in the canal to beat the heat. Besides, doctors have advised the citizens especially octogenarians and children to remain in door. They said those citizens who have to go out should cover their heads to avoid heat stroke.
Thursday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi where mercury reached 49°C, while in Lahore, it was 41.5°C and minimum was 31.8°C.
Caretaker CM visited the Lahore Development Authority office in Johar Town Thursday to personally assess the...
Caretaker CM categorically dismissed the rumours regarding the transfer of IG Police Dr Usman Anwar. He emphatically...
LAHORE:The Department of Economics at Lahore College for Women University organised a post-Budget 2023-24 Debate,...
LAHORE:Pakistan Kissan Rabita committee, Labour Education Foundation and Tameer-e-Nau Women Workers organisation in...
LAHORE:Experts at a two-day consultation stressed that the state and educational institutions should engage the youth...
LAHORE:A policy dialogue on Autism Spectrum Disorder was held at the Special Education Department here Thursday.A...