City sizzles at 41.5°C; heatwave to persist

LAHORE:A very hot day with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the City as mercury jumped to 41.5°C here on Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Following the very hot weather a rush was witnessed at roadside stalls of juices and other local drinks while a large number of people especially youngsters were seen diving in the canal to beat the heat. Besides, doctors have advised the citizens especially octogenarians and children to remain in door. They said those citizens who have to go out should cover their heads to avoid heat stroke.

Thursday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi where mercury reached 49°C, while in Lahore, it was 41.5°C and minimum was 31.8°C.