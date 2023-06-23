Woman’s body recovered from canal

LAHORE:Body of an unidentified woman was recovered from BRB Canal on Thursday. Reportedly, the victim jumped into the canal and drowned in a short span of time. The rescuers evacuated the body of the victim. A police team removed it to morgue.

Cops booked for freeing drug dealer

A sub-inspector and a constable were booked for freeing a drug dealer in Factory Area. Reportedly, incharge investigations Khadim Hussain, sub inspector Arif, constable Sana Ullah, had brought the suspect identified as Asif alias Asu while handcuffed after a court appearance. However, on finding an opportunity, the suspect fled from police custody. SI Arif and constable Sana Ullah were booked under section 155 of CrPC for fleeing the suspect.

Shooters’ gang arrested

CIA Iqbal Town have arrested four members of a shooters' gang. The arrested suspects were identified as Waqar, Hasnain, Usama and Shahbaz. Police also recovered Rs1.7 million cash, gold ornaments and illegal weapons from their custody. The suspects reportedly were involved in firing at police in Chuhng where a constable Irfan was martyred and another was injured.