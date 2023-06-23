LAHORE:Pakistan Railways has decided to run three special trains on Eid-ul-Azha. According to railway officials, the Eid train from Quetta to Peshawar will depart on June 26. Another train from Karachi to Lahore will run on June 27, while another train will run from Lahore to Karachi on July 3 after Eid.
Caretaker CM visited the Lahore Development Authority office in Johar Town Thursday to personally assess the...
Caretaker CM categorically dismissed the rumours regarding the transfer of IG Police Dr Usman Anwar. He emphatically...
LAHORE:The Department of Economics at Lahore College for Women University organised a post-Budget 2023-24 Debate,...
LAHORE:Pakistan Kissan Rabita committee, Labour Education Foundation and Tameer-e-Nau Women Workers organisation in...
LAHORE:Experts at a two-day consultation stressed that the state and educational institutions should engage the youth...
LAHORE:A policy dialogue on Autism Spectrum Disorder was held at the Special Education Department here Thursday.A...