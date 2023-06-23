 
close
Friday June 23, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Special trains on Eid

By Our Correspondent
June 23, 2023

LAHORE:Pakistan Railways has decided to run three special trains on Eid-ul-Azha. According to railway officials, the Eid train from Quetta to Peshawar will depart on June 26. Another train from Karachi to Lahore will run on June 27, while another train will run from Lahore to Karachi on July 3 after Eid.