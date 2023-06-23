Transport owners warned against overcharging

LAHORE:Caretaker Minister for Transport, Livestock and Dairy Development, Mines & Minerals Ibrahim Hassan Murad has directed strict monitoring of transport fares on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha. Soon after assuming his responsibilities as transport minister, he expressed his determination that overcharging from the passengers going to hometowns on Eid would be stopped in any case. He said that the CM ordered to provide all possible facilities to the passengers. Ibrahim Murad directed the Transport Secy to form a special squad to prevent overcharging. 'Setting up counters for passengers at bus stands should also be reviewed'. He warned that action would be taken on the complaints of passengers.