Baligh seeks teachers’ role in promoting tolerance

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Thursday attended a seminar on promoting tolerance and harmony at Government Graduate College for Women, Gulberg, as a special guest.

Speaking on this occasion, Punjab Governor said that Islam is a complete code of life that teaches us love, peace and tolerance. He said that we should take guidance from principles of Islam. All of us should strive to create a society that is free of intolerance and hatred. He said that teachers can play an important role in promoting tolerance and harmony. He added that the teachers should pay a special attention to character building of the students. He further said that in order to develop tolerance in the society, it is important to keep an eye on one's own shortcomings and see the virtues of others. He said that it is also very important to understand the point of view of others.

Governor said that people who create hatred and despair in the society should be discouraged. He further said that there is a need to promote positive attitudes in the society. DPI Colleges Dr Ansar Azhar said that the series of seminars for promoting tolerance and harmony in the society were being held all over Punjab. He expressed the hope that it would yield positive result.