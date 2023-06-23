CITY PULSE

Kya Yeh Taraqqi Hai?

The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Zahabia Khozema. Titled ‘Kya Yeh Taraqqi Hai? Tumharey Liye Ya Humarey Liye?’, the show will run at the gallery until July 4. Contact 0345-7787663 for more information.

Hunar

The Sindh Culture Department is hosting a handicrafts exhibition to provide artisans an opportunity to access the market and to support them. Titled ‘Hunar’, the show will run at the Port Grand on June 24 and June 25. Contact 0349-1875310 for more information.