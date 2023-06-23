CITY PULSE

Kya Yeh Taraqqi Hai?
The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Zahabia Khozema. Titled ‘Kya Yeh Taraqqi Hai? Tumharey Liye Ya Humarey Liye?’, the show will run at the gallery until July 4. Contact 0345-7787663 for more information.
Hunar
The Sindh Culture Department is hosting a handicrafts exhibition to provide artisans an opportunity to access the market and to support them. Titled ‘Hunar’, the show will run at the Port Grand on June 24 and June 25. Contact 0349-1875310 for more information.
A divorced woman and her daughter lost their lives after consuming a poisonous substance in the Qayyumabad area on...
Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon has said the rules and regulations of the police recruitment board should be...
The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board has completed all the measures to bury animal remains on the occasion of Eidul...
Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab made a surprise visit to different areas of the city on Thursday morning to...
The Sindh High Court on Thursday directed the provincial government to file comments on the petitions challenging the...
The Sindh government on Thursday opposed the ban earlier imposed but now withdrawn by the Higher Education Commission ...