Woman poisons herself, teenage daughter to death

A divorced woman and her daughter lost their lives after consuming a poisonous substance in the Qayyumabad area on Thursday.

The tragic incident occurred at a residence near Tayyaba Mosque in Qayyumabad’s Sector 13B, falling within the jurisdiction of the Defence Police Station.

The event unfolded when the woman made a distressing phone call to her family, revealing her intention to take her own life. Moments later, she consumed a poisonous substance, prompting her family to immediately seek help. Emergency services were alerted, and the woman, identified as 40-year-old Kulsoom, and her 18-year-old daughter, Mahnoor Imran, were rushed to hospital.

However, despite the efforts of doctors, the girl succumbed to the effects of the poison and was pronounced dead at the hospital. Devastatingly, her mother also died shortly thereafter.

The police revealed that the woman had recently separated from her husband and was residing alone in the house. The family members who contacted the police stated that she had gone through a divorce a few days ago, which had placed significant mental pressure on her. Concerned about her well-being, they had been informed of her intentions prior to the tragic incident.

Preliminary information suggested that both the woman and her daughter consumed a poisonous substance, leading to their untimely deaths. The bodies were transferred to the mortuary for autopsies.

Two car thieves arrested in raid

The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) busted a Bengali car thieves’ gang by arresting its two members, including one with injuries, and recovered stolen and snatched vehicles in a raid on Thursday.

Officials said the suspects of the notorious gang, who were wanted in several cases, attacked a police team of the AVLC near Al-Asr Academy on Mauripur Road in Lyari’s Kalri area. In response, the police also fired gunshots, arrested Haider Bengali and Faisal, and recovered a motorcycle and pistols from their possession. The stolen motorcycle was the property of the Malir City police station area.

The suspects were said to be habitual criminals and leading members of the Bengali gang, and they had been arrested and jailed in the past. Most of the gang members commit crime in Lyari and Keamari areas.

The suspects used to sell stolen motorcycles to a person named Nazir Sindhi Hub Chowki Wala, who had been arrested in the Saeedabad area a day earlier after an exchange of fire with AVLC police. Other absconding accomplices of the suspects are being hunted as well.

The two suspects admitted snatching an unregistered Honda 125 from the Kalri police station limits, a Suzuki 70 motorcycle (KOU-1664) from Baghdadi, a Superstar 70 (KPM-6828) from Chakiwara, a Unique 70 motorcycle (KPR-6400) from Baghdadi, a Unique 70 motorcycle (KLX-6347) from Baghdadi, a Honda 100 motorcycle (KDB-9717) stolen from Baghdadi, and eight others stolen from different police stations’ jurisdictions.