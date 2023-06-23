IGP orders review of police recruitment board rules

Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon has said the rules and regulations of the police recruitment board should be reviewed and improved further. He also wants the police training courses to be certified by a university.

IGP Memon held a meeting on departmental matters, including the police service structure and growth prospects, on Thursday. He said representatives of the army and the CPLC should be involved in the process of physical tests for police recruitment.

He said career planning initiatives are essential for better and quality policing. The officers present on the occasion made some detailed recommendations consisting of point-to-point briefings on the agenda of the meeting.

The police chief said that the potential weaknesses in the service structure should not be overlooked. He added that if the prospects of departmental development are to be strengthened, recommendations should be prepared together.