Mayor inspects cleanliness in various areas

Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab made a surprise visit to different areas of the city on Thursday morning to monitor garbage disposal operations.

District South Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) General Secretary Karamullah Waqasi and Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) officers were also present on the occasion.

The mayor said that making the city clean was one of their priorities. He instructed the SSWMB to work with all the energy and available resources to clean the city.

Wahab inspected cleanliness on the roads and talked to the staff engaged in cleaning work. He told them to serve the city with hard work and dedication. “If the citizens are concerned about cleanliness and have any complaints, they can register them on 1128 so that action could be taken,” he said, adding that the way the citizens of Karachi have expressed their trust in the PPP, they would not let them down in any way and would spare no effort in serving the city.

Regarding the offal disposal during Eidul Azha, he said trenches were being made at many places. He added that the disposal of animal entrails was a big operation as millions of citizens sacrificed animals on Eid.

He remarked that along with Eidul Azha, work on cleaning storm water drains was also going on because the monsoon season was about to start and the Pakistan Meteorological Department had predicted that Karachi was likely to have more rains than previous years.

The mayor said the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) Department of Municipal Services had been directed to keep all its machinery in a proper condition and clear the choking points, where rainwater drainage was obstructed and cleaned.

The mayor said the cleanliness of the city during Eidul Azha and drainage of rainwater during monsoon were two huge tasks and they could be tackled only as a result of teamwork.