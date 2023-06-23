Govt told to file reply on pleas against LG law amendments

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday directed the provincial government to file comments on the petitions challenging the amendments in the local government law that allows unelected persons to contest mayoral elections.

Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman and others said in their petitions that the LG law stipulates that the election of the mayor of a metropolitan corporation be carried out among its elected members by a show of hands.

They said the provincial government introduced amendments in the Sindh Local Government Act 2013 waiving off the condition of an elected person contesting for the positions of metropolitan corporation mayor, and town and municipal committee chairmen.

They added that Section 3 of the amended act allows any person to be elected to the post of mayor or chairman, removing the pre-condition of membership/election.

They pointed out that this is illegal because representative democracy is premised on the vesting of executive authority with the persons who are elected representatives, i.e. members of a constitutive body.

They also said that the impugned Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Act 2023 is liable to be struck down because it was promulgated during the election process with a mala fide and ulterior motive to pave the way for unelected blue-eyed boys of the higher-ups in the provincial government.

They added that it violates the provisions of the LG Act 2013 and the rules framed thereunder, under which the elections were held, besides being in violation of the law as well as inconsistent with the fundamental rights and the legitimate expectations of the petitioners.

They further said that it was mandatory under the provisions of the LG Act 2013 before its amendment on May 11, 2023, to get the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) mayor and deputy mayor elected from among the elected members by a show of hands.

They added that the entire election process and the holding of the local bodies’ polls was under the LG Act 2013, which guarantees election to the posts of mayor, deputy mayor, chairman and vice chairman only among the elected representatives by a show of hands.

They pointed out that it does not cater to any unelected person, so the impugned amended act of 2023 infringes upon the fundamental rights of the chosen representatives of the people who get elected chairman of union committees and become eligible for the election of mayor, deputy mayor, chairman and vice chairman.

They said that the impugned amended act of 2023 also violates Article 140A of the 1973 constitution, Section 18 of the LG Act 2013, and the petitioners’ rights under articles 2-A, 4, 8, 9, 10-A, 17 and 25 of the constitution.

They added that the impugned amendments were passed during the election process retrospectively by giving them effect from December 31, 2021, with a mala fide and ulterior motive to give benefits to unelected favourites of the higher-ups in the provincial government, which, ex facie (apparently), is illegal.

They said that the impugned amended act of 2023 is ex facie mala fide because it was promulgated only to facilitate Barrister Murtaza Wahab, who was earlier selected by the provincial government for the post of KMC administrator and who remained on that position until the second week of December 2022. The court was requested to declare the amendment in the LG law that allows unelected persons to contest mayoral and deputy mayoral elections as well as the election commission’s impugned notification as illegal.

The court was also requested to hold that no retrospective effect can be given to the impugned LG (amendment) act 2023 because it infringes upon the valuable vested rights of the petitioners as well as other elected UC chairmen under the law.

The Sindh advocate general said that the election process of mayor and deputy mayor has been completed, and sought time to file a reply on the petitions.

An SHC division bench headed by Justice Yousuf Ali Sayeed said that identical petitions have also been filed, and directed the provincial government to file comments on the petitions, then adjourned the hearing until the first week of August.