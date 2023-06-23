Rahoo for freedom for minorities to celebrate their festivals

The Sindh government on Thursday opposed the ban earlier imposed but now withdrawn by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) on celebrating the Hindu religious festival Holi in universities across the country.

The government declared the action of the HEC to ban Holi celebrations in universities as against the principle of religious tolerance.

The law of Pakistan did not empower any individual or institution to prevent citizens of other faiths from celebrating their religious and cultural festivals, said Sindh Universities and Boards Muhammad Ismail Rahoo.

He added that Sindh had been the guardian of unique traditions of religious tolerance for centuries and the HEC’s decision would have caused more intolerance and division in society.