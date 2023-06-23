Rahoo for freedom for minorities to celebrate their festivals

The Sindh government on Thursday opposed the ban earlier imposed but now withdrawn by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) on celebrating the Hindu religious festival Holi in universities across the country.
The government declared the action of the HEC to ban Holi celebrations in universities as against the principle of religious tolerance.
The law of Pakistan did not empower any individual or institution to prevent citizens of other faiths from celebrating their religious and cultural festivals, said Sindh Universities and Boards Muhammad Ismail Rahoo.
He added that Sindh had been the guardian of unique traditions of religious tolerance for centuries and the HEC’s decision would have caused more intolerance and division in society.
Kya Yeh Taraqqi Hai?The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Zahabia Khozema. Titled ‘Kya...
A divorced woman and her daughter lost their lives after consuming a poisonous substance in the Qayyumabad area on...
Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon has said the rules and regulations of the police recruitment board should be...
The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board has completed all the measures to bury animal remains on the occasion of Eidul...
Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab made a surprise visit to different areas of the city on Thursday morning to...
The Sindh High Court on Thursday directed the provincial government to file comments on the petitions challenging the...