CM orders preparation of PC-1 for Safe City Project

The Safe City Project not only will ensure the installation of sensitive closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras, but it will also be a complete IT package empowered with artificial intelligence for ensuring law and order in Karachi.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said this while presiding over a meeting of the Safe City Authority at the CM House on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by provincial minister Taimur Talpur, Special Assistant to the CM on IT Tanzila Ummi Habiba, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, Planning & Development Board Chairman Hassan Naqvi, Principal Secretary to CM Fayaz Jatoi, Local Government Secretary Najam Shah, Sindh Safe City Authority (SSCA) Director General (DG) Aijaz Shaikh, MPAs Nida Khuhro and Mahmood Alam Jamote, and other officials.

The SSCA DG briefed the meeting and praised the National Radio & Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) for development of the Safe City Project, under which, 10,000 modern surveillance cameras would be installed in the red zone area of Karachi in the first phase with a modern command and control centre.

The CM was told that the CCTV system would have the latest cameras and the network would run through a dual power system using solar energy as well as grid electricity.

Shah said the safe city system installed in other cities of the country had various maintenance and operational problems. “I want you [SSCA] to resolve all those issues at the designing stage,” he said and added that the firms supplying equipment for the system should be involved through a contract to maintain and operate the system.

He said the vision for developing the safe city system was to enhance the security of lives and property of the citizens of the province by employing smart technology and equipping the police with modern surveillance and law enforcement capability.

He added that the technology-based initiative would enhance security and boost economic development by attracting local and foreign investment. “I want this purpose to be achieved by all means,” he said.

Shah also directed the SSCA to propose the formation of committees for finalisation of the financial regulations and service regulations of the Safe City project.

He directed the authority to propose and notify a procurement committee.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the CM directed the SSCA to prepare the PC-1 of the project and submit it to the planning and development department for approval so that with the start of the next financial year, work on the project could be started.