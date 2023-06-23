JI to resist PPP’s city govt, warns Naeem

Karachi Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said the Pakistan Peoples Party will have to step down from the mayor’s office because of the way it rigged the mayoral election.

Addressing elected representatives in the city’s local government belonging to the JI at a reception held in their honour on Thursday, he vowed to offer strong opposition to what he called “the PPP’s illegitimate government” in the City Council. The elected representatives, belonging to the JI, would put up strong resistance to the corruption mafia, he added.

Rehman said the JI in the local government would serve the masses, not the corrupt system. He directed the elected representatives to set goals for themselves and invest all of their energies and resources to achieve them. He directed them to identify and support the honest officials within the local government.

He said the JI would serve the Karachiites through development and progress but it would never surrender its due right to the mayor’s office as the PPP “rigged the mayoral poll with the help of naked fascism and illegal usage of state machinery”. He said the PPP leadership was being questioned across Pakistan over mandate theft in Karachi and that was why PPP had been unmasked.

He further said that the JI would not accept an ambush on the mandate of Karachiites, who had expressed their trust in the JI as it emerged as the largest party with 118 elected representatives and the largest number of votes despite all the rigging and fascist tactics.

He added that that Karachiites had also supported the JI in regard to the Karachi Rights Movement. The 258 women, introduced to the City Council by the JI on the reserved seats, would also play their due role for the betterment and progress in Karachi, he said.

Rehman congratulated the elected members on acquiring a high moral ground as not even a single JI member could be convinced to switch loyalties. He also vowed to get back all the due administrative and monetary powers from the PPP for the city government. He warned the PPP against creating obstacles to the progress and development of the towns won by the JI.

He said PPP supremo Bilawal Bhutto Zardari claims that the PPP will serve Karachiites and take along with him all the stakeholders in the city, but on the other hand, it has been directed that officials belonging to interior areas of Sindh be placed as departmental heads.

The JI leader asked Bilawal to explain the whopping Rs8,500 billion development budget showed as spent on Sindh during the past 15 years.

JI leaders Usama Razi, Saifuddin Advocate, Abdul Jameel, Qazi Saddaruddin, Farooq Nematullah and others also addressed the reception ceremony.