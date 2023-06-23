Builder’s brother shot dead in Lyari

A man was killed and two others were injured when motorcycle-riding suspects opened fire on an under-construction building on Shah Waliullah Road in the Lyari area on Thursday.

The man killed in the incident was identified as 40-year-old Riaz, son of Khuda Bakhsh, who was the builder’s brother. The two injured men were passers-by who were identified as 51-year-old Ghulam Murtaza, son of Hadi Khan, and 42-year-old Latif Shah, son of Mehram Shah.

Unidentified suspects on a motorcycle came outside the under-construction building near Kishti Chowk within the limits of Kalri police station and opened fire, which caused chaos at the scene with people present nearby running for safety.

The suspects managed to easily escape the scene after the shooting. Later, police and the Rangers reached the spot. The body and the injured men were shifted to the Civil Hospital, Karachi.

The deceased man was the brother of the builder of the under-construction site and he was sitting there when the suspects targeted him.

There have been reports that the building belonged to a man, Shakeel Malah, and Lyari gang war operatives had demanded extortion money from him through an international number. Some reports also say the extortion money was demanded by the Shakeel Badshah Khan group.

However, SSP Arif Aziz said a statement of the builder had been recorded, in which he denied receiving any threat for not paying extortion money. The officer added that the police had seized empty shells from the crime scene.