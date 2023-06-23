Pakistan cyclist secures second gold medal in Berlin

LAHORE: Usman Qamar snared his second gold medal in cycling on Thursday in the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin.

Usman, who had won gold in the 5km race on Wednesday, claimed another gold medal when he completed the 2km distance in five minutes and 2.12 seconds.

Meanwhile, Lahore-born Zainab completed the two kilometres distance in six minutes and 49.29 seconds to also secure a gold medal.

The feats stretched Pakistan’s gold medal tally to six.

Muhammad Safeer Abid Rizvi completed the 25 km race distance in 53 minutes and 34.85 seconds to take silver. In the 83kg power-lifting event, Haider Ahmed won silver in squat, bronze in bench press, bronze in dead-lift and silver in total with overall weight of 250 kg.

Maria Manzoor won silver in bench press of the 69kg and a bronze in total.

In the 400m race, Sana finished fourth with a time of one minute and 26.82 seconds in the quarter-finals..

In badminton, Bangladesh beat Pakistan 21-18 and 21-15.

In field hockey mixed event, Pakistan made it to the semi-finals when they downed Bulgaria 5-4.

Earlier, Pakistan had defeated Paraguay 5-0. In the women's basketball event, Bulgaria downed Pakistan 21-11. In the unified men's table tennis event, Imtisham Danish and Adeel Khan of Pakistan won the bronze medal by beating France 3-2.

In the women's event, Faiza Qamar and Iman Amir won bronze with a 3-0 victory over Saudi Arabia.