Usman seeks to make comeback

LAHORE: Pakistan leg-spinner Usman Qadir has expressed his strong desire to make a comeback to the national cricket team.
Talking to media here Thursday, Usman said he could regain his place in the team through excellent performances in domestic cricket and leagues.
Usman said he hoped to be called up for the spinners' camp, but did not get the opportunity.
He said his morale remained high and clarified that he had no fitness issues.
He said he was perplexed as to why he was not invited to the camp or why he was dropped from the side in the first place.
Usman expressed his desire to establish himself as an all-rounder.
Usman has represented Pakistan in 23 T20Is and one ODI, taking a total of 30 international wickets.
His most recent international appearance was in a T20I against England in Karachi in September last year.
