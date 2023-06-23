PCB chairman election on 27th as GB formed

ISLAMABAD: The Electoral College for the election of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman on June 27 has been finalised by the PCB Election Commissioner following expiry of Management Committee tenure on June 19.

Earlier, the date to conduct the election was announced on June 28 but due to the Eid holidays, the date has been changed for June 27 instead.

The Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ministry on June 20 issued a notification which states: “On completion of the tenure, the Management Committee of PCB stands dissolved, ceases to operate”.

The notification came an hour before the dissolved PCB MC announced the Governing Board on the basis of performance rather the rotation policy that was the usual practice under the 2014 constitution.

Accordingly, Election Commissioner Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana, who is also the Acting Chair of the PCB, has constituted the PCB Board of Governors in accordance with Para 10 of the PCB Constitution 2014 and in line with and pursuant to the June 20 IPC Ministry notification.

The formation of the PCB BOG now stands as follows: Muhammad Zaka Ashraf (PCB Patron’s nominee), Mustafa Ramday (PCB Patron’s nominee), National Bank of Pakistan, State Bank of Pakistan, Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL), Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), president Larkana Region, president Dera Murad Jamali Region, president Bahawalpur Region, president Hyderabad Region.

The election of the PCB chairman will be held on 27 June at the PCB headquarters in Lahore.

The election schedule will be issued after receiving nominations from the departments/service organisations.

The Election Commission office has written to the departments/service organisations to nominate their representatives.

Mr Shehzad Rana said: “The election of the PCB Chair will be held in a fair and transparent manner whilst adopting due process and ensuring completion of all legal formalities.”