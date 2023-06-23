PHF gets cheque to pay Aikman’s dues

KARACHI: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has issued Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) a cheque of Rs13 million for clearing the dues of former coach Siegfried Aikman for the period of November 2021 to April 2022.
DG Pakistan Sports Board Shoaib Khoso handed over the cheque to Secretary General PHF Haider Hussain. Member Selection Committee PHF Olympian Shakeel Abbasi was also present on this occasion.
Haider said that he was thankful to Khoso and Minister IPC Ehsan Mazari for their cooperation in relation to the payment of foreign coach's salary.
He said PHF had ensured participation in international events despite financial difficulties and the Green-shirts had improved their international ranking.
