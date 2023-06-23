Pak players in HSC pre-quarters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Asim Khan, Noor Zaman, Ahsan Ayaz, Ashab Irfan, and Hamza Sharif moved into the pre-quarterfinals of the HSC International Open in the United States on Thursday.

In the first round, Noor thrashed Saeed Abdul 11-9, 11-1, 11-9, Ahsan smashed Dillon Huang from USA 11-9, 11-7, 11-9, Ashab beat Alfredo Lopez from Mexico 11-5, 11-4, 11-5, and wildcard entrant Hamza defeated Laszlo Godde from France 11-8, 11-7, 9-11, 11-5.

However, Egypt’s Kareem El Torkey won against Israr Ahmed 11-6, 11-4, 11-2 and Mexico’s Alejandro Reyes overpowered Faizan Khan 11-9, 11-3, 11-9 while Asim got bye in the first round.

Asim is to face Noor, Ahsan will play against third seed Alfredo Avila from Mexico, Ashab is drawn against seventh seed Josue Enriquez from Guatemala, and Hamza will be facing top seed Bernat Jaume from Spain in the pre-quarters.