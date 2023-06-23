England to travel to Japan for rugby Test

TOKYO: England will travel to Japan to play a Test match against the Brave Blossoms in June next year, both countries´ rugby unions announced Thursday.

The two teams will also face each other at this year´s Rugby World Cup, meeting in Nice on September 17 in a Pool D encounter. Next year´s game will be the first Test match between the two teams on Japanese soil. England toured Japan in 1971 and 1979 but the games were not given Test match status. "We are delighted to announce England will play its first-ever Test match against the Brave Blossoms in Japan," said Rugby Football Union Chief Executive Bill Sweeney.