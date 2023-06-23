England to travel to Japan for rugby Test

TOKYO: England will travel to Japan to play a Test match against the Brave Blossoms in June next year, both countries´ rugby unions announced Thursday.
The two teams will also face each other at this year´s Rugby World Cup, meeting in Nice on September 17 in a Pool D encounter. Next year´s game will be the first Test match between the two teams on Japanese soil. England toured Japan in 1971 and 1979 but the games were not given Test match status. "We are delighted to announce England will play its first-ever Test match against the Brave Blossoms in Japan," said Rugby Football Union Chief Executive Bill Sweeney.
BIRMINGHAM: England coach Brendon McCullum insisted he had "no regrets" about his side´s tactics after a stunning...
LAHORE: Usman Qamar snared his second gold medal in cycling on Thursday in the Special Olympics World Games in...
LAHORE: Pakistan leg-spinner Usman Qadir has expressed his strong desire to make a comeback to the national cricket...
ISLAMABAD: The Electoral College for the election of Pakistan Cricket Board chairman on June 27 has been finalised by...
KARACHI: After skipping major international events this year, Pakistan is also not participating in the WSF Men’s...
LAHORE: Pakistan football team head coach Shehzad Anwar on Thursday paid tribute to his charges for making hectic...