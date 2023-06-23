Barcelona kick off La Liga title defence at Getafe

MADRID: Barcelona will begin the defence of their La Liga title away to Getafe on the weekend of August 12-13, while Real Madrid start the new season with a trip to Athletic Bilbao.

Atletico Madrid take on newly-promoted Granada in the opening round of fixtures for the 2023-24 season that will finish on May 26.

The first Clasico is scheduled for October 29 and will be played at the Olympic stadium on Montjuic, which is serving as Barcelona´s temporary home while the Camp Nou is being result.

A vast redevelopment plan is expected to be completed by 2026, with Barcelona due to return to their traditional home for the 2024-25 season at a Camp Nou not yet at full capacity. Barcelona and Madrid will meet for the second time on April 21 in the Spanish capital.