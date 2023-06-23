2,750 killed in east DR Congo in 2023: NGOs

KINSHASA: More than 2,750 civilians have been killed in the east of Democratic Republic of Congo since the start of the year, international aid agencies warned on Thursday, calling for urgent humanitarian action.

“In many areas, the presence of active non-state armed groups is aggravating the ongoing cycle of violence, triggering massive population displacements and exacerbating an already fragile humanitarian situation,” the Forum of International NGOs in the Democratic Republic of Congo said.

The forum is made up of at least 124 international non-governmental organisations operating in the DRC, the statement said.

On Monday, the UN´s humanitarian coordination office OCHA warned of “rampant violence and rising humanitarian needs” in eastern DRC.

The United Nations said the crisis was “at its most serious”.

In its statement, the forum of international NGOs also noted a rapid and alarming deterioration in the humanitarian situation in the east of the country.