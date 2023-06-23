Greta Thunberg says France targeting climate activists

PARIS: Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg said on Thursday that campaigners were being “systemically targeted with repression” in France, where she attending a finance summit.

“We are seeing extremely worrying developments where activists all over the world are experiencing increased repressions just for fighting for our present and our future,” the 20-year-old Thunberg said. “For example, here in France just the other day,” she added. “They are paying the price for defending life and for the right to protest.”