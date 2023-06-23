The crime of power theft is rampant in Karachi. The culprits attach wires to the main electricity lines and get power without having to pay for it. Due to this, the burden of loadshedding and higher bills falls on those not breaking the law and paying their bills.

The local authorities must crackdown on such illegal connections and also facilitate the poor such that they may be able to afford legal connections.

Omar Afzal

Karachi