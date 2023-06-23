In Sindh, many people are forced to rely on unclean and polluted water sources for their needs, leading to the spread of numerous diseases among the population. The Supreme Court had previously taken the provincial government to task over this issue but not much has changed.
The Sindh government must take immediate action to improve sanitation and the water management and distribution infrastructure.
Zamir Ahmed Memon
Shikarpur
