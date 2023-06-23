Flawed efforts

Sindh’s latest budget is a staggering Rs2.2 trillion, with a significant amount for flood rehabilitation and social protection measures. However, the underspending of the previous Sindh development budget raises concerns about the proper utilization of funds for development and rehabilitation efforts.

It is crucial for the Sindh government to allocate funds effectively, ensuring transparency and accountability. Timely reconstruction should be a priority, along with long-term measures for flood prevention.

Ali Gul Leghari

Johi