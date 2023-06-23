Sectoral reform

The agricultural sector is the backbone of the Pakistani economy, accounting for about 24 per cent of our GDP, the majority of our foreign exchange earnings and employing around half of the workforce. However, the sector is facing a number of challenges, including low productivity, inefficient water sue, unpredictable weather patterns due to climate change and lack of government investment.

We must invest more in research and development in order to produce more resilient seed and crop varieties while also updating our agricultural practices. This will also reduce the strain on our water resources, which will have to be managed more efficiently in light of climate change. The government must also provide better credit facilities and agricultural extension services to farmers. By taking these steps, the government can make the agricultural sector more sustainable and productive.

Dr Pervez Ahmed Shar

Sukkur