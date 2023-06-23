Crisis after crisis

The upper region of Sindh is known for rice cultivation and it is, arguably, the most important crop in the Larkana and Sukkur divisions. However, this year, the water levels of the Rice Canal in Larkana are insufficient, causing great worry among the local farmers. Their livelihoods have already been significantly damaged by last year’s floods and now they have to contend with a lack of water, which may ruin this year’s crops as well.

The water managers at the Indus River System Authority need to ensure that sufficient levels of water are available to the farmers in this region or else we will face rising food insecurity and poverty.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad