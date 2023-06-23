All pain, no gain

The current government is standing on weak grounds and is overly dependent on its allies’ support. If any one of them leaves, the coalition government will fall like a house of cards. As elections draw nearer, coalition partners, particularly the PPP, are trying to milk the PML-N for all they can. The PPP has benefited tremendously from the current arrangement, culminating in its victory in the recent Karachi mayoral elections, and has not taken much flak for the economic crisis, relative to the PML-N. The PML-N may soon find itself having earned nothing but the people’s ire despite having been in power for over a year.
Malik ul Quddoos
Karachi
