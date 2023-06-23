Save the seas

It took the UN at least two decades to finally adopt a treaty to protect the world’s oceans and high seas. The Treaty on Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction will take effect once 60 countries have signed it and help protect the oceans that lie outside a country’s jurisdiction. Ocean ecosystems play an important role in keeping the world clean and healthy for its inhabitants. They are called ‘carbon sink’ as they have the ability to absorb CO2 (carbon emissions are the biggest contributor towards climate change). The treaty invokes a sense of unity among nations which must now realize that the threats of climate change can only be fought through combined actions. It is rather comforting to learn that world leaders are now paying the much-needed attention to the deep blue seas that have been turned into a dumping ground for most countries. Around 8-10 million tons of plastic are dumped in the oceans, and 80 per cent of this waste comes from Asia. In Karachi, Pakistan the state of the beaches shows a horrific picture of neglect. The seashore remains a dumpster for medical waste and for restaurants lined along the beaches. This lack of care shows that policymakers are clueless about the potential the oceans hold in clearing the air of toxic gases.

While the world is investing in blue carbon projects that involve investment in marine and coastal ecosystems to conserve and restore them, Pakistan keeps polluting its seas without realizing the environmental and economic losses such actions bring. Effluents from factories are being poured into Karachi’s open waters, leading to environmental pollution. There needs to be quick action against such practices. Given the careless attitude most countries have adopted towards preserving the ocean ecosystem, the UN move should be supported by all nations. But the treaty has to be implemented timely to save some species which inhabit the oceans or to provide the environment in which the seas and waters, which make up two-thirds of this earth, can support all of us and the life that lives on it. We have enough examples that portray how nature is fighting back and wants us to stop taking it as granted. Reports by the international media suggest that the schools of orcas in the oceans are now attacking yachts to discourage such expeditions.

Besides saving marine life, coastal conservation projects can also help Pakistan earn much-needed revenue. Recently, Pakistan’s blue carbon project sold 50,000 tons of carbon credits at around $29 per ton. Many developed countries that cannot find a sustainable way of running their projects depend on such credits to offset the emission caused by them. Pakistan should carry out similar projects and capture the ever-evolving carbon market. The oceans and seas are a major part of the planet. The life they nurture is also crucial. The world must act together to save the planet and the oceans. The UN is the perfect body to ensure that this can happen and that the world’s oceans are saved for us and for the future generations.