Rupee inches up

KARACHI: The rupee rose slightly against the dollar in the interbank market on Thursday amid lesser demand for the dollar and improved remittances on Eid, traders said.

The local unit has gained ground against the greenback in three consecutive sessions.

The rupee ended at 286.73 per dollar, compared with Wednesday’s close of 286.98. It appreciated by 0.09 percent during the session.

In the open market, the domestic currency remained flat trading at 292 against the dollar.

“Today, there was no increase in the demand for dollars for imports and other payments. Remittances from Pakistanis living abroad during Eid ul Azha increased the supply of dollars, which supported the rupee's strength against the dollar,” said a currency dealer.

“Additionally, the rupee appreciated on expectations that the IMF will release stalled funds before the loan program's June 30 deadline,” the dealer added.

In the hopes that the IMF will accept the cash allotted under the bailout, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the IMF, outside of the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact being held in Paris.

The conference takes place just days before Pakistan's programme is set to finish on June 30. The IMF bailout programme is essential for the country’s cash-strapped economy, which is undergoing a balance of payments crisis. The State Bank of Pakistan’s reserves, at $4 billion, are hardly enough to cover a month's worth of imports.