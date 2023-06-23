Stocks extend losses on worsening economic indicators

Stocks witnessed another range-bound session on Thursday and closed in red on turbulent economic conditions of the country in the wake of default fears amid stalled IMF bailout programme that will end by the end of next week.

Investors have been taking cautious positions for last many days because of worsening economic indicators of the country as talks of likely default are becoming louder.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX)’s benchmark KSE-100 index was down by 68.75 points or 0.17 percent to close at 40152.05 points.

“Stocks closed lower amid thin trade amid uncertainty over Pak-IMF deal for release of $1.2bn tranche,” Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Corp, said.

He noted that investor concerns for weak earnings outlook amid surging industrial energy prices under power sector circular debt management plan had played a catalyst role in bearish close.

The highest index of the day remained at 40378.60 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 40091.38 points.

The government has intensified efforts for revival of the stalled IMF programme, moving from the Finance Ministry office to the Foreign Office to leverage diplomatic efforts in securing support for the programme.

Meetings have been conducted with diplomats from key countries such as the US, UK, China, and GCC nations, with an objective of seeking assistance in securing the programme. Unfortunately, thus far, no concrete assurances have been provided by any of the parties involved.

Topline Securities, in its post-trading note, stated that another dull session was observed at Pakistan equities on Thursday.

KSE-30 index also decreased by 3.22 points or 0.02 percent to 14174.72 points compared with 14177.94 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares increased by 19 million shares to 116.478 million shares from 97.020 million shares. The trading value rose to Rs2.560 billion from Rs3.527 billion.

Market capital narrowed to Rs6.170 trillion from Rs6.182 trillion. Out of 309 companies active in the session, 106 closed in green, 169 in red and 34 remained unchanged.

Major contribution to the index came from UPFL, PAKT, MTL, KPUS and MERUB as they cumulatively contributed 24.63 points to the market. On the flip side, MODEMR1, ESBL, IGIL, HIFA and BTL lost value to weigh down on the index by -28.07 points. KEL was volume leader with 24 million shares.

Arif Habib Limited, in its post-trading commentary, stated that another range bound session was tapped at the PSX as the benchmark KSE-100 index began the day in the green but swung both ways owing to lack of reasons to trigger investors activity closing in the red.

Investor participation remained sideways in wake of the delayed IMF deal. Volumes across the board were dull while the 3rd tier stocks led the volume board, according to the brokerage house.

Sectors contributing to the performance included chemical (-50.5pts), fertiliser (-30.5pts), commercial banks (-15.9pts), oil marketing companies (-13.2pts) and inv. banks / inv. cos. / securities cos. (-8.0pts).

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts decreased to 93.412 million shares from 117.191 million shares.