Norway hikes key rate by half point

Oslo: Norway´s central bank on Thursday raised its key interest rate for an 11th time since 2021 in an effort to curb high inflation, and hinted at another likely hike in August.

The bank said it was raising the rate by half-a-point to 3.75 percent as inflation was "markedly higher" than expected.

In May, underlying inflation, which excludes energy prices and tax changes, was 6.7 percent, its highest level since the index was created in 2001.

The Norwegian currency, the krone, is weaker than ever, making imports more expensive. Wage hikes also contribute to higher prices. "If we do notraise the policy rate, prices and wages could continue to rise rapidly and inflation become entrenched. It may then become more costly to bring inflation down again," central bank governor Ida Wolden Bache said in a statement.

The bank said a new rate increase in August was "most likely".

The policy rate forecast has been revised up and could now reach 4.25 percent in the course of autumn, it said, compared to the 3.75 percent forecast until now.

Analysts said they were a little surprised by the bank´s bold approach.

Economists at Handelsbanken said it was a "more pronounced adjustment to the curve than expected", while those at Capital Economics noted the "more hawkish guidance".

At record lows against the dollar and the euro recently, the krone strengthened on Thursday, buoyed by the bank´s announcement.

Despite a recent slowdown, the economy in Western Europe´s biggest oil and gas producer is in strong shape.

Its gross domestic product is forecast to grow by 1.2 percent this year, according to new forecasts from the central bank, which also expects underlying inflation of 6.3 percent, much higher than the bank´s 2 percent target for its monetary policy.